Race Fans Get In An Insane Brawl In Crazy Viral Video

Some fans at a race track thought it was a great idea to get in a brawl.

In a viral Facebook video posted by Jersey Coast Emergency News, a group of people watching a Formula Drift race at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park started throwing punches during an insane melee, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the full video below. It’s incredible content.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with these people? What the hell is wrong with anyone who is dumb enough to get in a brawl while at an event you’re supposed to be enjoying?

It doesn’t make sense at all. Imagine spending your hard earned money and then getting your face jacked up. It’s beyond stupid.

Also, this wasn’t a minor dustup. These dudes were swinging for the fences with some of their blows. They were legitimately trying to do damage.

You often see people fight, but you don’t often see people get hammered in this fashion. As my Delta Force friends would say, they were rocking it out there, and the women were doing it the worst!

While I’m not sure there were any winners here, I’m damn happy for the great fight content. The internet remains undefeated!