‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Bullied Into Retracting Comment About ‘Chestfeeding’

Actor Rainn Wilson issued an apology Thursday for what he called a “mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding.”

Wilson reportedly wrote Wednesday that, “TIL you can no longer say ‘nursing or breastfeeding mother’ you have to say ‘chestfeeding person.’ Just FYI,” according to The Blaze. By Thursday, Wilson felt the need to issue an apology for the comment, the outlet continued. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Actor Charged With DUI, Hit-And-Run)

“Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding. After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry,” Wilson shared on Twitter.

Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding. After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 16, 2022

A number of media personalities responded to Wilson’s apology. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote, “I’m embarrassed for you.” Republican candidate for congress Lavern Spicer replied, “You just lost points with me. Dwight NEVER would have apologized, especially when he was right.”

Senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller responded, “Perhaps you should talk with some actual nursing mothers and educate yourself about why the term “chestfeeding” is offensive and degrading to women. (Women, in case you are confused, are the humans who are able to breastfeed children).”