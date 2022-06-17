REPORT: HBO Is Developing A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sequel With Kit Harington

HBO is reportedly developing a “Game of Thrones” sequel.

The hit series ended in summer 2019, and fans might now get some new episodes. HBO is working on a sequel series with Kit Harington returning as Jon Snow, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A #GameofThrones spinoff about Jon Snow is in development, with Kit Harington attached to reprise his role: https://t.co/NPXAtaJfhS pic.twitter.com/h0Gijb47de — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 17, 2022

HBO is also currently working on multiple other “Game of Thrones” series, and it’s not clear when the sequel with Harington would be released.

My educated guess is that it wouldn’t be out for several years if it happens.

I have very mixed feelings on this situation, and that’s putting it lightly. On one hand, “Game of Thrones” had an incredible run for the majority of the eight seasons it was on air, and part of me thinks we should just let sleeping dogs lie.

“GoT” has earned its place in history, and there’s no need to revive it. Sequels rarely work out well in the end.

On the other hand, the ending of “Game of Thrones” was pure trash and a sequel series with Harington as Jon Snow might be HBO the chance to wipe the slate clean.

It’s truly hard to put into words just how disappointing the ending was, and I’m sure a lot of people would like a mulligan from HBO.

However, what’s to say the network won’t screw it up even more with a sequel.

It’s a very risky proposition, but I’m going to 100% be locked in whenever it happens. Let’s just hope HBO doesn’t screw it up.