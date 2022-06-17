Russian Helicopter Gets Shot Down In Crazy Viral Video

A Russian helicopter got torched in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian helicopter got blown out of the sky in absolutely brutal fashion, and I can promise you don’t want to miss this video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s incredible.

Better footage of the Russian Mi-35M helicopter that was shot down. https://t.co/efkU6VtytA pic.twitter.com/9DOn1sXE2U — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 16, 2022

In terms of war porn, this video is about as good as it’s ever going to get. That shoot down was incredible, and the video allowed you to see it clearly.

The video couldn’t have been much better if you asked.

It’s also the latest example that the Ukrainians still aren’t giving up. Despite the fact the fighting is absolutely brutal, the Ukrainians continue to hold the line to the best of their ability.

War is hell. That’s just a fact, and the resistance we’ve seen from the Ukrainian people has been incredibly inspiring. Whether it’s taking out Russian armor or blowing a Russian helicopter out of the sky, they keep fighting like hell against Putin’s forces.

Make sure to check back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.