Google Founder Worth $93 Billion Files For Divorce

Google co-founder Sergey Brin quietly filed for divorce in January from Nicole Shanahan, his wife of four years, according to a report released Friday.

Brin filed for the divorce January 4, 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to records obtained by Insider. The couple had separated December 15, 2021 in Santa Clara Superior Court. Brin and Shanahan began dating 2015 and were married in 2018, the same year Shanahan gave birth to their daughter.

The $93 billion divorce. Google co-founder and world’s seventh richest man, Sergey Brin, files for divorce from his wife Nicole after four years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/BoV6CqjlxZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 17, 2022

Brin’s estimated net worth is $93 billion, according to the New York Post, and he maintains a controlling stake in Google despite stepping back from the search engine’s daily operations in 2019. It’s unclear from the court filings who owns what and how any jointly owned property and assets will be divided. (RELATED: REPORT: Elon Musk Breaks Up With Grimes, Who Is Now Dating Leaker Chelsea Manning)

The billionaire has asked that he and Shanahan share custody of their daughter, according to Insider Brin chose the Bay Area law firm Hanson, Crawford, Crum Family Law Group, LLP to represent him throughout the proceedings, and Shanahan hired Los Angeles-based firms Spector Law Firm, APLC and Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP.

The filings reportedly emphasize the need for secrecy surrounding the proceedings, Insider continued. “Of great concern is that such publicity puts their minor child at risk of danger, harassment, and even kidnapping, if the specifics of their day-to-day whereabouts are exposed to the public,” the filing reportedly warns.

A Google spokesperson and an attorney for Shanahan did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller.