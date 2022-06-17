Skip Bayless Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Claiming He Made ‘First Take’ Successful

Skip Bayless is not happy with Stephen A. Smith.

Bayless and Smith used to host "First Take" on ESPN before the former left to become the host of "Undisputed" on FS1.

During a recent episode of J.J. Redick’s podcast, Stephen A. claimed that Bayless approached him to join “First Take,” and that he needed him to help the show explode. Well, those comments didn’t make his former partner happy at all.

Bayless referred to Stephen A.’s comments as a “shocking fabrication” of what actually happened. He further asked, “How dare you?” You can watch his full response in the video below.

Usually speaking, TV drama is very boring, but I’m 100% here for this kind of chaos. Bring it on! Air out all the dirty laundry for the fans!

Stephen A. and Bayless are two of the biggest names in sports media. Hell, you could make a convincing argument they’re the two biggest names in sports media.

Now, they’re engaged in open warfare over who was truly responsible for the success of “First Take” on ESPN. Clearly, they have two very different versions of events, and both are sticking to their guns.

I truly don’t care who is correct. I just want the drama! Inject it into my veins.

Did Stephen A. save “First Take” or did he exaggerate what actually happened? Let us know whose side you’re on in the comments below!