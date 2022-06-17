Texans GM Says The Browns Can’t Reverse The Trade For Deshaun Watson

The Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland stunned NFL fans when the team traded for the dual-threat quarterback from the Texans. Since acquiring Watson, more allegations of sexual misconduct with massage therapists have surfaced, and it’s unclear when the talented quarterback will return to the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, for anyone thinking the trade might be undone if Roger Goodell drops the hammer, that’s not an option on the table.

The Browns Reportedly Might Be Able To Cut Deshaun Watson. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/FdwJisPO4O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2022

Houston GM Nick Caserio said the following on an appearance on Sports Radio 610’s “Payne and Pendergast,” according to BroBible:

Any trade — forget about this particular one — any trade that takes place, so there’s a process that you have to go through. Teams agree on that and then once you agree on that, it gets submitted to the league. The transaction gets processed and it goes on file with the league. Unless there’s somebody that’s gonna go in there, you know, overnight in a mask and try to get on a computer, and may have a cyberattack like that, I’m not sure anything that can be done there.

I’d love to know if the Browns would undo the trade if they could. Remember, Cleveland handed Watson a $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

When the team acquired him, they were fully committed to him as the face of the franchise.

Condoleezza Rice Discusses Deshaun Watson Allegations, Urges People To Do One Thing https://t.co/WrX4jxMbPL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

Unfortunately for the Browns, accusations just keep coming and he’s currently facing more than 20 allegations of misconduct. Plus, The New York Times dropped a piece claiming Watson had contact with more than 60 massage therapists while with the Texans.

It’s a stunning number that is almost hard to believe. Watson has maintained his complete and total innocence, but that doesn’t mean the NFL won’t punish him.

If he gets suspended for a season or two, the Browns are going to look like idiots for pulling the trigger on a QB not eligible to play.

“I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.” —Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 pic.twitter.com/7MCiR5uvfo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022

