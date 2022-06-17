‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Box Office Record For Tom Cruise

“Top Gun: Maverick” is officially the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career.

The highly–anticipated sequel about fighter pilots has earned $806.3 million globally at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That number makes it the most successful film of Cruise’s career when not adjusting for inflation.

Once again, we have more proof that people just want to be entertained and have a fun time when paying to go to the theaters. That’s just a fact of life.

I took my girlfriend to “Top Gun: Maverick” a couple weekends ago, spent about $60 for tickets, snacks and drinks, and it was worth every single penny.

‘Top Gun’ Star Shares Incredible Story About A Jet Blowing Off A Roof On Set https://t.co/oGfU2m5qj4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

Why? The answer is very simple. The movie was a ton of fun, pro-America and had people going wild the entire time. It felt like a movie from a different era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

Instead of lecturing fans or pushing a narrative, it was just a ride full of adrenaline. Maybe, Hollywood should look at the numbers “Top Gun” is putting up and recognize that when you give fans what you want, you print cash.

It’s a very simple formula to follow!

New ‘Top Gun’ Movie Dominates The Box Office, Proves People Love Non-Woke Movies https://t.co/YYMGGXg4Xz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2022

Hopefully, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to make tons of money. You just love to see it!