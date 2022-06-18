WATCH: Biden Falls Off Bike

President Joe Biden fell off his bike Saturday morning while riding with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, near their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The Bidens were out for a ride when the president took the tumble.

“I’m good!” Biden said after falling off. Secret Service agents immediately swarmed him and helped get him to his feet.

BREAKING: U.S. President Joe Biden crashes a bike while riding up to members of the public during a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S.pic.twitter.com/LoxbAesE3q — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022

The president said his foot got caught in the pedal while trying to make a stop. One angle of the video appears to show Biden’s right foot caught in the pedal strap. (RELATED: Biden Stumbles Then Falls Going Up The Stairs While Boarding Air Force One)

BREAKING: Another angle showing Joe Biden collapsing while riding his bike pic.twitter.com/gf2uKlnvZn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2022

Biden was quick to get to his feet, to which a crowd of people clapped and cheered for him. Biden then greeted a child who asked the commander-in-chief what it’s like running the country, according to Fox News.

“Oh it’s like any other job … some parts are hard,” Biden reportedly said.

Biden was asked about Chinese tariffs, to which he said, “I’m not going to talk to you on my vacation,” but added he’d be talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping “soon,” according to a pool report.

“We’re in the process of doing that,” Biden said when asked about rethinking tariffs on China.