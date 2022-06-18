Neal McDonough Teases Potential ‘Yellowstone’ Return

It sounds like Neal McDonough’s days on “Yellowstone” might not be over.

The star actor played Malcolm Beck in season two of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner, and everyone thought he died in the season two finale. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, it sounds like he might not have died after all, and the door might be open for a return.

“Did I die? Did I? I’m not so sure about that. We have talked about the fact we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won’t be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility,” McDonough told TVLine.com when talking about his potential return to the show.

While it might sound crazy for McDonough to return after appearing to die, it’s not actually unprecedented for “Yellowstone” to reverse a character’s seemingly concrete fate.

Let’s not forget Dan Jenkins! When season one ended, fans thought Jenkins died after swinging from a tree thanks to Kayce. However, it was revealed in season two that he was eventually cut down and was very much alive.

He eventually died but not the way we all thought at first. So, there’s definitely a precedent set.

Now, do I think Malcolm Beck will make a return in season five or a different season down the road? I have no idea, but we can’t rule it out. That much we know for sure.

Anything is possible in the world of “Yellowstone.”

