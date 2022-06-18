Viral War Video Shows Massive Strike On Russians In Ukraine

Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian artillery absolutely annihilated Russian positions and apparently took out multiple vehicles.

You can watch the insane video below.

Video from Ukraine’s 81st Airmobile Brigade showing M777 howitzer strikes that reportedly destroyed a Russian tank and two BMPs.https://t.co/2b8rbuRfCG pic.twitter.com/NKYgXIBaHr — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 18, 2022

At this point, it seems like we have a new video of the war in Ukraine every single day. Some days, we have multiple insane videos coming out of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

It just goes to show that the fighting isn’t nearly as close to being over as some people might think.

I also don’t blame the Ukrainians at all for continuing to fight like absolute hell against the Russian invaders. When your nation is invaded, your only option is to go full “Red Dawn.”

That’s what the Ukrainians have been doing, and it’s resulted in Putin and his Russian forces paying a high price.

Hopefully, Ukraine manages to hold out for as long as possible, and keep checking back from the latest videos from the war as we have them.