Arch Manning Officially Visits The Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning has taken his official visit to Austin.

The phenom quarterback prospect and nephew of former NFL stars Eli and Peyton Manning visited the Texas Longhorns over the weekend, according to 247Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas and Georgia are viewed as the two leaders to land the talented passer.

As I’ve said many times before, I hope Arch Manning lands in Austin playing for Steve Sarkisian. Honestly, I’d be okay with Alabama too just to watch the carnage unfold in the world of college football, but the Longhorns provide him a unique opportunity.

It’s been a very long time since Texas was a dominant force in the world of college football. The program needs someone to inject energy and bring the Longhorns back to the promised land.

Arch is a bonafide superstar and comes from arguably the most prestigious family in American sports. If he goes to Austin and wins a national title, he’ll become the most popular person in the state of Texas.

Hell, if Arch Manning can get Texas to average double digit wins while he’s there he’ll have done enough to be remembered as a legend.

Texas makes the most sense, and it’s where Arch should go! No matter what, his decision will send shockwaves through the sport of college football!