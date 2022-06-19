‘Tough Summer’: Energy Sec. Makes Bleak Forecast, Signals Concern About Gas

Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm warned Sunday while on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it will be a “tough summer” as she speculates gas prices could continue to climb.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected for its June short-term outlook that average prices of gas per gallon will be around $4.27 in the third quarter. Granholm warned that could be “upended” by other factors.

“That is — it’s a forecast that is based on assumptions that could be completely upended with world events. For example, if the EU decides it, too, is going to fully ban Russian oil, that will create an upward pressure on prices. If China does open up sooner than is predicted, that, too, will — listen, far be it for me to say any firm date, I can just say what experts are projecting. We know this is going to be a tough summer because driving season just started and there will be continued upward pull on demand.”

Granholm mentioned President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, noting Biden “has asked for all suppliers around the globe to increase production.”

Bash also questioned Granholm to “explain” to the American people why it is “appropriate for a U.S. president to meet with a dictator who murdered and chopped up a journalist, to do that when it comes to human rights, given what he has said before about it.” (RELATED: White House Ignores Oil Production In Quest For Gas Price Fix: REPORT)

Granholm said she’s sure Biden will raise his concerns about human rights abuses, but that he’s also “very concerned about what people are experiencing at the pump.”

“Saudi Arabia is head of OPEC. We need to have increased production so that everyday citizens in America will not be feeling this pain that they’re feeling right now. So, all around the world, he is asking for people to increase production, but especially our own oil and gas producers.”

Biden previously promised to make the nation a “pariah” after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

As of Sunday, the national average price of gas is $4.98, according to AAA. In some states, gas has topped $6 per gallon.