REVIEW: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Is A Fun Movie, But Far From Great

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is worth the price of admission.

I jumped into an early Sunday showing of the third film with Chris Pratt about dinosaurs, and I was a shade nervous because the reviews floating around online were far from stellar. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While I didn’t really have any expectations to begin with, I will say that the film is fun but not great. In fact, I think there’s an argument to be made that it’s probably the weakest “Jurassic” film ever made.

Does that mean it’s bad? Not at all. It just means it’s not as great as everything that came before.

The plot centers around the cloned granddaughter of Benjamin Lockwood, who was created by Lockwood’s daughter, being kidnapped along with Blue’s baby raptor.

Simple enough, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

Seeing as how everything went wrong in all the previous films, the same thing happened here. There was absolute carnage as dinosaurs, once again, wreaked havoc on everyone near them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

Now, what are the issues with the movie? It’s choppy, the pacing wasn’t great, it was a shade predictable and the ending came together a little too nicely given the stakes.

However, despite those issues, it’s still 100% worth seeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

If you’re looking for a fun movie to kill in an afternoon, I recommend you check out “Jurassic World: Dominion.”