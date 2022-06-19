Sports

Longtime WWE Referee Tim White Dead At 68

WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Seth Roy Contributor
Font Size:

Longtime WWE referee Tim White died Sunday at the age of 68, according to reports.

White started refereeing in the company in 1985, according to WWE.com, and worked alongside some of the most notable names in professional wrestling history. White worked with stars such as Andre The Giant, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho, among others. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden To Remain In Philly, Will Re-Sign With 76ers)

White’s colleague, Dave Hebner, who was also a longtime WWE ref, died Friday. He was 73.

The news of both passings sent shockwaves through the WWE universe and had performers of the past and present sending their condolences.

Though it has been a difficult week for the WWE, I’m sure the show will continue forward without missing a beat. I’m sure the WWE will pay tribute to the longtime referees in some capacity.