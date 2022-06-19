Longtime WWE Referee Tim White Dead At 68

Longtime WWE referee Tim White died Sunday at the age of 68, according to reports.

White started refereeing in the company in 1985, according to WWE.com, and worked alongside some of the most notable names in professional wrestling history. White worked with stars such as Andre The Giant, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho, among others. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden To Remain In Philly, Will Re-Sign With 76ers)

White’s colleague, Dave Hebner, who was also a longtime WWE ref, died Friday. He was 73.

The news of both passings sent shockwaves through the WWE universe and had performers of the past and present sending their condolences.

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time. https://t.co/6eRJWMphWG — Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2022

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Tim White. My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 19, 2022

TIM WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK pic.twitter.com/y8yiYPiA3R — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 19, 2022

I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xrjWQ9ras7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 19, 2022

Though it has been a difficult week for the WWE, I’m sure the show will continue forward without missing a beat. I’m sure the WWE will pay tribute to the longtime referees in some capacity.