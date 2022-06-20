‘He Will Be Executed’: GOP Rep. Kinzinger’s Wife Receives Chilling Letter

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger shared a photo Sunday of a letter allegedly sent to his wife that claims he will be “executed.”

Kinzinger warned that there would be “violence in the future,” after he received the handwritten letter addressed to his wife, Sofia, according to his comments on ABC News. The note was allegedly mailed to his house, and the congressman is “taking extra precautions,” a spokesperson for his office told Insider.

“You are one stupid cunt,” the letter starts, “that pimp you married not only broke his oath, he sold his soul. Yours and Christian’s too! Adam’s activities have hurt not only this country, but countless patriotic and God fearing families.”

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors? https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

“Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed. But don’t worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in Hell too! We find it blasphemous that you name the son of the devil Christian!” the letter concludes.

Kinzinger blamed “cowardly leaders fearful of truth” for “darkness,” in the caption of the Twitter image. (RELATED: Noam Chomsky Is Scared ‘We’re’ Entering The ‘Most Dangerous Point In Human History’ And The ‘Lucky Ones Will Die More Quickly’)

“Look, I’m not worried personally. This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house,” Kinzinger said on ABC. “We got it a couple of days ago and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area.”