Ana De Armas Talks ‘Blonde,’ Says The Film Is ‘Unapologetic’ And ‘Daring’

It sounds like “Blonde” will push the limits.

The highly-anticipated NC-17 film from Netflix about Marilyn Monroe drops in September, and there has been nonstop chatter about the sexually graphic nature of the movie with Ana de Armas. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Preview For Sexually Graphic Film Featuring A Major Star)

Now, the woman who plays the legendary entertainment icon has opened up about the project.

“Andrew’s [Dominik] ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen,” de Armas explained to Netflix Queue when talking about the highly anticipated film.

For those of you who don’t know, “Blonde” has been talked about for a very long. Time as soon as whispers started coming out about the sexually graphic nature of the movie, people have been locked in any any updates that have dropped.

Then, the movie was officially slapped with an NC-17 rating, which is incredibly rare, and Netflix released a very sinister preview.

Now, de Armas has made it clear that the movie won’t pull any punches. If that doesn’t have you excited, I don’t know what will!

While “Blonde” isn’t in my usual genre, I’m definitely checking it out once it drops in September. Something tells me I won’t be alone!