REPORT: Canada Plans To Share UFO Data With US After Concerns Are Raised On Nuclear Safety

Canadian officials are going to share information about unidentified flying objects with the United States government, according to Vice News.

Two letters from Canada’s Natural Resources Department and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) argued in a June 6 letter that there is a “shared priority for nuclear safety and security of nuclear facilities” due to “the growing interest in UAPs [unidentified aerial phenomena] in both Canada and the United States.”

Famous Astronaut Tim Peake Describes His Private Theories On UFOs, Aliens And Time Travel https://t.co/NB4gS1gMU0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2022

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources John Hannaford said in his letter that CNSC is “committed to raising the issue with its United States counterpart and sharing any related information going forward.” (RELATED: China Claims It Might Have Detected Signals From Aliens, Then Deletes The Report)

The letters came in response to questions raised by conservative Manitoba Member of Parliament Larry Maguire earlier in 2022 about the security of Canada’s nuclear facilities after reports of drone sightings and other types of UAPs/UFOs. “I asked these questions at the Natural Resources Committee to get the wheels of government turning,” Maguire told Vice News, “Congress is taking this issue seriously and so should our government.”

Pentagon Admits To At Least 11 Near-Collisions With UFOs https://t.co/USpxhdA8uk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2022

Maguire has been joined by a bipartisan group of Canadian lawmakers in breaking the country’s silence on UAP/UFOs and the developments currently taking place in the U.S., Vice noted. “The Americans have already passed legislation to implement a whole of government approach to collecting UAP data,” Maguire continued in his statements to Vice, “That includes their Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which is the equivalent of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.”

During May’s Congressional hearings on UFOs, intelligence officials from the Pentagon listed the Department of Energy as one of their collaborating partners, Vice noted. Maguire suggested that the Office of the Chief Science Advisor of Canada could lead the nation’s governmental studies into UFOs in an op-ed published during the same month.

“It was encouraging to see NASA announce they are launching their own independent study, which will be non-classified and released to the public. Learning what tools and scientific rigor they are applying to their efforts will benefit everyone who wants to determine the origin and intent of UAP,” Maguire told Vice.