‘She’s A Very Bad Person’: Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman On Why Clinton Should Be Frightened

Daily Caller reporter Brianna Lyman joined Newsmax host John Bachman on Monday’s edition of “John Bachman Now” to discuss recent comments from twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton recently told the Financial Times that she has no intention of running for president in 2024 as it would be “very disruptive” to challenge President Joe Biden. Her comments come just days after Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumbled an answer over whether she would support Biden in a bid for the White House in 2024.

Bachman noted in the segment that Clinton’s answer was “I guess this is as close as we’re going to get” as to whether she’s attempting to run for a third time.

“I think that her signal was pretty clear, and I think it’s a welcoming sign for a lot people,” Lyman responded. “Because nobody wants to see Hillary Clinton run and lose again.”

“And more importantly, I think she’s a very bad person to have in the Democratic Party, and I think they know that. She’s a very divisive person. She has a lot of scandals under her belt,” Lyman continued, “I think the interesting part of her statement is that she said that it is frightening to think of a Republican winning in 2024.” (RELATED: Daily Caller’s Kay Smythe Calls Out The ‘Blatant Hypocrisy’ Of Treatment Towards Jan 6 Versus BLM Rioters)

“You know what’s frightening to me, John? Frightening are the gas prices at $6 a gallon; frightening is the 8.6% inflation rate. So, if that’s frightening, then I don’t know what she expects because in 2022, in November, Republicans are going to take back Congress, and that will not be frightening.”