Elon Musk’s Daughter Wants Nothing To Do With Him, Files To Legally Change Name

Xavier Musk filed legal documents to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, declaring she wants nothing to do with her father, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a report released Monday by TMZ.

Wilson is changing her entire name and declaring her gender identity through the legal system in L.A. County after turning 18 in April, according to TMZ. The document lists her reason for changing her name as being, “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” according to TMZ.

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has filed to legally change her name to confirm to her gender identity. The official reason given: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” pic.twitter.com/t04P9m8fEI — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 20, 2022

The court documents reveal Wilson wants to be referenced and recognized as female, according to TMZ.

Wilson’s father has issued a slew of tweets about the LGBTQ+ community in recent years, including a post from December 2020 saying, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” according to his Twitter page.(RELATED: Elon Musk Goes Viral With Tweet Ripping ‘Inaccurate, Slanderous’ News)

Another tweet from Musk pointed to an announcement from Tesla stating the company was, “very proud to have scored 100/100 for the fourth year in a row in LGBTQ equality. Thanks to everyone at Tesla for making LGBTQ inclusion an important part of our culture.”

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Wilson’s mother, Justine Wilson, married Musk in 2000, and their marriage lasted for eight years, according to TMZ. The name change hearing is scheduled for Friday.