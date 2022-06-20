Republican Rep. Greg Pence, Mike Pence’s Brother, Undergoes Heart Surgery

Republican Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, received heart surgery over the weekend, he announced Monday.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to always seek medical attention when you aren’t feeling well. Cardiac care can’t wait. Doing nothing simply isn’t an option. I am extremely thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Columbus Regional Hospital for their proactive attention to keep my heart healthy,” Pence said in a statement.

The congressman’s office described the surgery as a “procedure” made necessary due to “minor chest discomfort,” adding that he is “expected to make a full recovery.”

Pence’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the timetable for his recovery.

The 65-year-old Pence is one of several members of Congress who have undergone vascular procedures in recent months. Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico both suffered strokes earlier in 2022, and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman announced diagnoses of atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy in early June following a stroke. (RELATED: John Fetterman Releases Doctor’s Note After Stroke, Reveals He ‘Almost Died’)

Currently serving in his second term in office, Pence defeated a primary challenger by 55 points in May. He is expected to coast to reelection in a seat that leans towards the GOP by 37 points, according to FiveThirtyEight.