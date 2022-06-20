Hillary Clinton Flogs Conspiracy Theories About 2016 Election, Says We’ll Never ‘Find Out The Truth’

Hillary Clinton is refusing to back down from claims that she did not fairly win the 2016 presidential election, claiming in an interview published Friday that her losses in two key states were due to voter suppression.

The former secretary of state and two-time presidential loser told the Financial Times that voters were turned away from the polls in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Detroit, Michigan — two Democratic strongholds in states the party lost for the first time since 1984 and 1988, respectively. Clinton failed to campaign in Wisconsin during the general election and a recount requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein expanded President Donald Trump’s lead in the state by 162 votes. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Has A New Excuse For Why She Lost)

“Literally within hours of the polls closing in 2016, we had so much evidence pouring in about voters being turned away in Milwaukee and not being able to vote in Detroit,” Clinton claimed. “These states were run by Republicans so there was no way to find out the truth about any of them. I also believe in peaceful succession and transition and all of that.”

Clinton failed to provide any evidence for her claims. A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which was a co-plaintiff in several voter intimidation lawsuits filed by the Clinton campaign immediately before the election, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Hillary Clinton only learned this year that the chips that come with fish and chips in England aren’t like Lays potato chips, seems disqualifying pic.twitter.com/PEcUkGJa7Z — Tom Gara (@tomgara) June 20, 2022

Clinton has repeatedly claimed that the 2016 election was not free or fair, insinuating in 2019 that the election was “stolen” from her. She also described Trump as an “illegitimate president” during his first impeachment, saying that “many funny things” happened in the 2016 election.

Clinton has also argued that other elections were stolen from Democratic candidates and officials. She suggested during a 2009 speech in Abuja, Nigeria, that Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush helped steal the 2000 election on behalf of his brother George W. Bush and said in 2016 that Gore “did win” in 2000.

The former first lady has also purveyed claims that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stole his 2018 victory from Stacey Abrams, arguing shortly after the election that the state did not have a “fair election,” and claiming in 2019 that “Abrams should be governor right now.”