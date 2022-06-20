GOP Candidate Explains Why He Thinks Joe Biden Is His ‘Greatest Campaign Manager’

A Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives jokingly called President Joe Biden a huge asset to his campaign during an appearance on Fox News early Monday morning.

“Joe Biden is really my greatest campaign manager,” Hung Cao, who is running in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District against Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, told the hosts of “Fox & Friends First.” “I just have to sit back and do nothing like he did in 2020 because he’s really helping me out by destroying the economy and this outrageous inflation.” (RELATED: ‘People Wonder What Planet He Is On’: Steve Forbes Torches Biden’s Finger-Pointing On Bad US Economy)

Cao told guest host Griff Jenkins that inflation was causing harm to small businesses, large corporations and the military.

WATCH:

“Every time I wrote, when I wrote the Navy’s budget for two years, we calculate for 2% inflation,” Cao said, adding that current inflation was costing the military $46 billion. “That equates to four aircraft carriers, or 36 guided-missile destroyers or 335 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.”

The Consumer Price Index increased by 8.6% year-over-year in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The economy contracted by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Cao also lambasted Biden over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that Kabul was stable when he was there in January 2021. A Senate report claimed as many as 9,000 American citizens were left behind following the U.S. withdrawal in August.

“The Biden administration basically destroyed everything we fought for,” Cao said when asked if the administration let the military down.

Cao, the Department of Defense and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

