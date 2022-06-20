Maxim’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ Was Stuck On A Delayed Plane Beside A Man Who Would Not Stop Gunning Farts

Former professional golfer and Maxim’s most recent “Sexiest Woman Alive,” Paige Spiranac, described a hellish plane ride in her latest podcast episode released Tuesday.

The 29-year-old said she was stuck on what was meant to be a 3-and-a-half-hour flight east for six hours after bad weather impacted her travel. “It was not okay,” Spiranac told listeners, “the guy next to me kept farting. It was so disgusting.”

Spiranac noted that she continues to wear a face mask while traveling. “I was gagging, like, suffocating. Suffocating!” she continued. (RELATED: PGA Issues Suspensions Over Saudi Tournament)

Her seat-mate allegedly ate food and fell asleep during the flight, rendering him unable to stop farting. The flight attendants sprayed air freshener to deal with the situation, but apparently this didn’t help either, she said.

“I can’t see. I can’t breathe. All my senses are shutting down because of these disgusting farts,” Spiranac said on the show. Even after the plane landed, Spiranac was stuck inside the aircraft due to lightning, which evidently played with her sense of reality. “The last thing before I die is smell these, like, rancid farts,” she told her co-host. “In the last, like, 30 minutes, I just slowly started to cry because I couldn’t breathe.”

Spiranac is the first athlete to be ranked as the “World’s Sexiest Woman” by Maxim. She’s previously described receiving death threats, being blackmailed and being told she’s only in her position as a professional golfer because of her cleavage.