McKayla Maroney Poses For A Braless Teaser Photo

Olympian gymnast McKayla Maroney left very little to the imagination after posting a teaser image to her Instagram account Sunday, and fans are in full support of her risque fashion statement.

Maroney thrilled fans with a fashion-based photo dump that featured a multitude of statement pieces in an assortment of different textures and colors. They were all impressive, but it was the last photo that really got fans going — it was the one that featured the least amount of clothing.

The gymnast appeared wearing a long sweater and fashion belt over a very mini black skirt and opted to go braless underneath. She gave fans a tease without revealing too much and, based on the comments section of her social media page, it generated lots of positive feedback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney)

The gold-winning gymnast proved there’s more than meets the eye when she flaunted her incredibly fit body for her 1.4 million followers to see. The 26-year old gave fans a luxurious fashion show and put a number of stunning outfits on display before appearing in this little number. The photograph seemed to have been taken effortlessly in the middle of the hallway, and gave fans a glimpse of more than just her clothes. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber’s Plunging Sequins Dress Is A Must-See)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney)

Maroney accented her outfit with tall, black high-high boots and had round sunglasses perched atop of her head. Her hair flowed naturally and perfectly framed her face. Her dark maroon nail polish was also on full display for fans to see.

Among the well over 30,000 people that liked her photo were athletes Norah Flatley, who wrote, “Love the colors 😍😍😍😍,” and Margzeta, who enthusiastically added the comment, “Big Slay.”