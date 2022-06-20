Coach K Claims He Won’t Go To Any Duke Home Games This Upcoming Season

Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski made an outrageous claim about attending games this upcoming season.

The legendary coach and five-time national champion told Jon Rothstein that he doesn’t plan on attending a single game at Cameron Indoor Stadium during the 2022-23 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the man who will forever be viewed as the face of Duke basketball doesn’t plan on attending a home game this season after retiring.

Coach K tells me that he does not plan to attend any Duke games next season at Cameron Indoor Stadium. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 20, 2022

Is there a single person on the planet who believes that Coach K won’t attend a single home game this upcoming season? Anyone? Can we get one person to say they believe it?

Yeah, didn’t think so. Nobody believes Coach K is just going to disappear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Jon Scheyer might be the new head coach at Duke, but don’t think for a second that Coach K is just going to disappear into obscurity. The man loves the spotlight, and rightfully a star.

Now, he’s got plenty of time on his hands as a retired man. If you think he won’t pop into Cameron Indoor Stadium from time to time this upcoming season, you’re absolutely delusional.

I’d be the house that he does, and I’d be shocked if he doesn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Could I be wrong? For sure, but I’d be nothing short of stunned if Coach K is MIA all season long.