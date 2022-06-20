Academy Award Winning Director Paul Haggis Reportedly Detained Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Academy Award winning director Paul Haggis was detained Sunday in Ostuni, Italy after he was accused of sexual assault.

Haggis, 69, is reportedly facing allegations that he forced a “young foreign woman” to have “non-consensual” sex with him over the course of three days, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged victim was later identified as a British citizen, and charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury were filed against the “Crash” director, the outlet reported.

Italian prosecutors reportedly told the media that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators,” after she was allegedly left at Brindisi airport Sunday in “precarious physical and psychological condition.”

Haggis was in Italy for Allora Fest and was billed to headline the international music and film festival with other stars such as Oliver Stone, Edward Norton, and Matt Dillon, the Daily Beast noted. (RELATED: Groom Convicted Of Attempting To Sexually Assault Bridesmaid At Pre-Wedding Party In The Poconos)

His local Italian attorney said that the director is “completely innocent,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We cannot declare anything else, nor enter the merits of the accusations,” the lawyer said, claiming that Italian prosecutors have not presented the details of the charges against Haggis, the outlet reported.

Haggis’ American attorney Priya Chaudhry said that “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed,” and that he is “willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.” Chaudhry did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Daily Caller.

Haggis was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women in 2018. At the time, Haggis’ then-attorney Christine Lepra said that “he didn’t rape anybody.”