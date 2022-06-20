REVIEW: ‘Dopesick’ Is An Incredible Series About The Opioid Crisis In America

“Dopesick” is a series every American needs to watch.

The Hulu show follows the creation of OxyContin by Purdue Pharma and opioid crisis that has gripped America over the past several decades. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Specifically, the show focuses on a poor mining community where injuries are common. When miners need to keep working while hurt, OxyContin appears to be the miracle drug they’ve dreamed of.

Of course, we all know the truth and the show pulls back the curtain on the insane damage caused by drugs in America.

I’m only a few episodes in, but the show has already rattled me. It’s difficult to sit through at times, but I can’t look away. None of us should.

What opioids have done to this country is nothing short of heartbreaking and absolutely tragic. To pretend otherwise is to ignore the truth.

Communities have been destroyed, families have been torn apart and people who should be alive and happy are dead. As someone who is from rural America, I can tell you the impact of the opioid crisis is absolutely devastating.

“Dopesick” pulls no punches going after the parties that helped push OxyContin. It’s blunt, brutal and throws right hook after right hook.

While it’s not a series that will bring you any joy, “Dopesick” is definitely worth your time.