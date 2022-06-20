‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Closes In On $900 Million At The Global Box Office

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to dominate the box office.

The highly–anticipated sequel with Tom Cruise has earned $885.2 million at the global box office through Sunday, according to Deadline.

That means it could cross the $900 million mark at any day in the near future if it doesn’t do it by Monday. There is also a great chance the film blows past the prestigious $1 billion mark.

The success of “Top Gun: Maverick” is the clearest indicator we’ve had in a very long time that people are sick and tired of woke garbage.

Hollywood delivered an unapologetic pro-America movie, and the market has responded with absolutely massive numbers.

Most films struggle to break even. It’s the harsh reality of the film business. Yet, “Top Gun: Maverick” is closing in on making $1 billion around the globe.

It goes to show that people will buy tickets for movies that only aim to entertain and give viewers an awesome time.

If you haven’t already checked out “Top Gun: Maverick,” do yourself a favor and watch it ASAP. Trust me when I say it’s worth every penny!