Ukrainian Paratroopers Obliterate Russian Armor In Epic Viral Video

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian paratroopers blew apart some Russian armor, and the video is definitely worth your time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It will probably be the craziest thing you see all day.

Of all the explosions we’ve seen since the war started, there’s no question that this one is among the best. Even though you can’t see what caused the explosion, it’s clear that it was a bad time for the Russians!

Pieces of the vehicle were blown incredibly high into the sky.

Remember when people expected the war between Russia and Ukraine to be over within a few days? Yeah, that didn’t even come close to happening.

Ukraine has lost control of a substantial amount of territory, but the government is still intact and the military is fighting. There’s no question the Ukrainians have fought well above their weight!

Hopefully, they continue to give the Russians hell for as long as possible.