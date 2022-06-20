‘You’re A Globalist’: Infamous Internet Troll Heckles Ted Cruz In Intense Confrontation

Infamous internet troll Alex Stein heckled Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about his relationship with former President Donald Trump and trip to Cancun in 2021.

Stein accused the Texas senator of being a “coward” and a “globalist” Sunday at the Texas State Republican Convention. He first pointed to the former president retweeting a post mocking the appearance of Cruz’s wife, Heidi, in 2016.

“Remember when Trump made fun of your wife? Why do you become best friends with Trump after he makes fun of you and your wife?” Stein said.

“I do love America, see, you don’t,” Stein continued. “You care more about the border between Ukraine and Russia than you do about the border between Texas and Mexico. Why is that?” (RELATED: Owner Of Restaurant Where Cruz Was Heckled Says Staff Has Been Threatened)

Ted Cruz gets heckled and harassed by a right winger at TX State GOP Convention, who calls him a coward and a globalist, asks him how he can like Trump after he called his wife ugly, then finished with Cancun. pic.twitter.com/L1hEvN8nV5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 19, 2022

“You’re a globalist! Hey Teddy, you’re a globalist!” he said as staffers pulled Stein away from the senator. “You’re a globalist Ted, you know that, and that’s why you’re a coward and a liar and you know that and I know that … When people were freezing and dying, you were in Cancun, Mexico, you remember that? You remember when you were at the all-inclusive buffet while people were freezing? You remember that, Ted?”

Cruz flew to Cancun in February 2021 while many Texans went without heat and power following a winter storm. Cruz said he did it to “be a good dad.”

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans. The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors’ houses,” Cruz said in a 2021 statement. “Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too.”

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” he continued. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”