Chevron Calls Out Biden’s Energy Policy ‘Approach’ After President Chastises Oil Companies

Chevron Chairman & CEO Mike Wirth pushed back on President Joe Biden’s criticism of energy industry companies in a letter to the president sent Tuesday.

Biden first sent a letter to oil executives June 14, describing “the historically high profit margins” as “not acceptable.” The president urged companies to “work with” his administration in finding solutions and invited them to an emergency meeting hosted by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, according to Reuters.

In his response letter, obtained by the Daily Caller, Wirth argued that the Biden administration must change their approach if they want to lower gas prices. Wirth also accused the administration of trying to “criticize, and at times vilify, our industry.” (RELATED: ‘An Incredible Transition’: Biden Suggests Soaring Gas Prices Are Part Of Green Agenda)

“These actions are not beneficial to meeting the challenges we face and are not what the American people deserve,” Wirth wrote to Biden. “While today’s geopolitical situation is contributing to this energy crisis, bringing prices down and increasing supply will require a change in approach.”

“You have called on our industry to increase energy production. We agree. Let’s work together. The U.S. energy sector needs cooperation and support from your Administration for our country to return to a path toward greater energy security, economic prosperity, and environmental protection,” Wirth wrote.

Chevron Letter to POTUS by Shelby Talcott on Scribd

The Chevron chairman and CEO also called for Biden to provide more “clarity and consistency” on various policy matters. Wirth cited “leases and permits on federal lands” among other examples of areas in which he argued the administration’s policies raise confusion.

Wirth concluded the letter by noting that Chevron would attend the emergency meeting with Granholm. However, he requested senior advisors be present at the meeting as well, arguing that this would allow for a “robust conversation.”

“Your ‘whole of government’ philosophy in addressing major issues should apply here too, as a comprehensive approach is best to address the energy needs of our nation and of our allies,” Wirth wrote.

Biden is facing growing criticism over gas prices. He told reporters on Monday that he expects to make a final decision on whether to back a federal gas tax holiday sometime this week.

“My team is going to be sitting down with the CEOs of major oil companies this week and deciding to get an explanation on how they justify making $35 billion in the first quarter,” Biden told reporters.

“I hope I have a decision based on data I’m looking for by — by the end of the week,” the president also said, according to CBS News.