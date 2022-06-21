Deshaun Watson Settles The Majority Of His Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson has reached settlements in several of his lawsuits.

Attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement Tuesday morning announcing that the Cleveland Browns quarterback, who has always maintained his innocence, has settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits he's facing for allegedly committing sexual misconduct.

20 out of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson have been settled and will soon be dismissed. https://t.co/5nif7YKoZh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2022

Breaking: Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with all but four civil lawsuits that were filed against him, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2022

Four lawsuits remain unsettled. You can read the full statement from Buzbee in the tweet from Dov Kleiman below.

News: Deshaun Watson has settled all but 4 of the civil lawsuits against him, says attorney Tony Buzbee. pic.twitter.com/KBwwl5Y5TP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2022

This is a monster update for Deshaun Watson, and it’s going to likely play a huge role in any potential punishment from the NFL.

With the women settling and the lawsuits being dismissed, there’s a very unlikely chance the league might get much further cooperation.

That might become a roadblock for handing out a monster punishment.

However, with four lawsuits still unresolved, there’s still a chance this could drag on for awhile. It makes you really wonder what the settlements were that four women did not accept.

No matter what happens, a decision has to come down the pipeline sooner than later on Watson’s fate. It should be fascinating to see what Roger Goodell and the league decide to do.