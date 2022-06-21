Editorial

Deshaun Watson Settles The Majority Of His Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Deshaun Watson has reached settlements in several of his lawsuits.

Attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement Tuesday morning announcing that the Cleveland Browns quarterback, who has always maintained his innocence, has settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits he’s facing for allegedly committing sexual misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Four lawsuits remain unsettled. You can read the full statement from Buzbee in the tweet from Dov Kleiman below.

This is a monster update for Deshaun Watson, and it’s going to likely play a huge role in any potential punishment from the NFL.

With the women settling and the lawsuits being dismissed, there’s a very unlikely chance the league might get much further cooperation.

That might become a roadblock for handing out a monster punishment.

However, with four lawsuits still unresolved, there’s still a chance this could drag on for awhile. It makes you really wonder what the settlements were that four women did not accept.

No matter what happens, a decision has to come down the pipeline sooner than later on Watson’s fate. It should be fascinating to see what Roger Goodell and the league decide to do.