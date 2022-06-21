DNC Forced To Slash Prices For Photo With Kamala Harris After Failing To Sell Enough Tickets

The DNC had to slash prices for tickets to get a picture with Kamala Harris after an event featuring the vice president as speaker failed to sell enough tickets.

Tickets were being sold at $15,000 per ticket for a photo with Harris at an event hosted by the Women’s Leadership Forum, but the event had to be postponed after failing to sell enough tickets, according to Puck. A June fundraiser in California decreased prices for a photo with Harris to $5,000.

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have continued to plummet. Last week, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 56% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s job as president. Harris’ approval ratings were also low, with a Fox News poll showing a favorability rating of 36% for the vice president. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Accuses Democrats Of ‘Embracing White Supremacy’ By Ousting Kamala Harris)

A February poll showed Harris with an only 38% approval rating in her home state of California, down from 49% in July 2021.

CNN noted the gravity of the president and vice president’s low approval ratings in April.

“When you have three of four pollsters showing the lowest numbers for the President of the United States, that is indicative of a president who’s in a lot of trouble at least to where he has [stood] historically,” CNN data reporter Harry Enten said.