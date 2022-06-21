Warriors Star Draymond Green Drops Multiple F-Bombs During Championship Parade

Draymond Green was on fire Monday during the championship parade for the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA star is known for not holding back, and he put that skill on full display for fans during the parade after winning his fourth title.

The NBA forward repeatedly dropped the f-bomb and couldn’t have cared less. Check out some of the hilarious moments below.

Draymond “I told y’all to not let us a win a fucking championship” pic.twitter.com/pBbe2OU5sx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 20, 2022

“And as always, f–k everybody else” 💀 Draymond letting us all know what it is pic.twitter.com/62wH7apGcv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2022

You can always count on Draymond Green for some fire content, and he absolutely didn’t disappoint at all Monday. I’m sure he knew there were plenty of kids watching, and he just didn’t care.

That’s a kind of energy that I can 100% get behind. That’s a vibe that I think most sports fans can mesh with.

“I’m just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter.” 😂@Money23Green‘s parade speech did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/If7WXC0Vbk — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 20, 2022

Now, are there some fans who will complain about his language? I’m sure there are, but they should be ignored at all costs. The man just won his fourth NBA ring!

He has four NBA championships! That’s an insane number and when you’re that good, you should be allowed to cut loose a bit!

Draymond Green will never let Boston hear the end of this pic.twitter.com/lZo0fpcrIH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 20, 2022

Props to Green for keeping it real as always. Just love to see it!