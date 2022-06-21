Fox News Guest Says Biden Administration Encouraged ‘Illegal Activity’ Against Supreme Court

The president of a public-interest law firm claimed Monday morning that the Biden administration encouraged “illegal” protests against Supreme Court justices.

“You’ve had the Biden White House encourage and condone illegal activity outside of’ the homes of justices,” Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said on “Fox and Friends First.” “It makes the justices unsafe, obviously. They’ve got children.”

“You have the left talking about riots if unborn human beings might have more right to life protections,” Fitton said. “In the attack on pregnancy centers, let’s be clear what the centers do, they help women who are pregnant.” (RELATED: Cruz Blasts Democrats As Party Of ‘Criminals’ And ‘Violence’ After Threat To Pro-Life Groups)

WATCH:

Numerous crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life groups and churches have been targets of vandalism or arson since the May leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

A man armed with a pistol and a knife was arrested in June near Brett Kavanaugh’s home after telling police officers he intended to kill the Supreme Court justice. Sources close to the investigation told The Washington Post that the man’s motivation might be related to the upcoming potential rulings on gun control and abortion.

Fitton lambasted Biden for his silence since the arrest of the alleged would-be assassin.

“I don’t want to say he’s actually never said anything directly on this yet because who knows, maybe he said something when he fell off his bike,” Fitton said. “But has he said anything directly personally about the assassination attempt of justice Brett Kavanaugh, an extraordinary moment, a negative moment, in American history? I don’t think he has.”

Judicial Watch and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.