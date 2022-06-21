Man Uses Frying Pan In Epic Battle Against Crocodile

An Australian man went viral Tuesday after a video of him chasing away a crocodile with a frying pan was mistaken for a Florida man and an alligator.

The video shared widely on social media appears to show an older man in a red shirt whacking the enormous dinosaur on the head with a standard frying pan. The beast initially lunges toward the man but quickly scuttles away when he realizes his millions of years of evolution have nothing on a modern man with a frying pan.

Many American social media users wrongly believed that the video contained a Florida man and an alligator. (RELATED: Florida Family Finds 11-Foot Alligator In Their Swimming Pool)

The video was reportedly taken in the backyard of a pub owner named Kai Hansen in Australia’s Northern Territory, and the beast is a crocodile, according to Times Now News. The video was originally shared by Airborne Solutions Helicopter Tour’s Facebook group with the caption, “Goat Island isn’t your average pub and King Kai isn’t your average publican! You just never know what he’ll serve up next.”

Crocodiles are estimated to kill about 1,000 people per year, which is more than sharks, according to the BBC. In Florida, 22 people were killed by alligators between 1948 and 2016, the outlet noted.