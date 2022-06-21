Harris Teeter And Kroger Vow To Stop Selling Pro-America Can Koozies

Kroger and Harris Teeter bent the knee after a whiny complaint on Twitter.

The two popular grocery store chains were asked by a woman with barely more than 4,000 followers on Twitter why they were selling pro-America can koozies featuring guns and celebrating freedom, and were asked to “please remove them.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@HarrisTeeter @kroger I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them. #ncpol @NCGV pic.twitter.com/7RTkF1SOot — Christy Clark (@ChristyClarkNC) June 20, 2022

Instead of telling the woman to get lost and stop complaining about such a minor situation, both companies bent the knee and immediately vowed to stop stealing the koozies!

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern. — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) June 20, 2022

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. We will tell our leadership about your request that we remove these items from our shelves. We appreciate your feedback. — Kroger (@kroger) June 20, 2022

As soon as I saw these pathetic and weak responses, I got Kroger and Harris Teeter on the phone to ask what the companies found offensive about the Bill of Rights and freedom.

So far, I haven’t gotten an answer from either, but I will keep you updated if they grow the guts to face the music and respond.

Thanks for the quick response! I appreciate it! — Christy Clark (@ChristyClarkNC) June 20, 2022

What I will say is that the fact they even thought it was acceptable to just give in represents everything wrong with America. Does this woman realize the stores sell alcohol and unhealthy food?

Both contribute to death and lots of other issues in America. Yet, we’re going to draw the line at can koozies that celebrate the Bill of Rights, freedom, liberty and the Second Amendment.

What the hell are we even doing as a country anymore? It’s insane that the companies felt the need to respond at all to a woman with a few thousand Twitter followers!

Let us know your thoughts on Kroger and Harris Teeter’s actions in the comments below!