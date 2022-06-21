Katie Britt Defeats Rep. Mo Brooks For Alabama GOP Senate Nomination

Businesswoman and former Senate staffer Katie Britt defeated Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks in Tuesday’s run-off election to secure the Republican nomination in November’s general Senate election.

With more than 47% of votes counted so far, Britt received more than 65% support, and Brooks received roughly 35%, according to The New York Times. Britt and Brooks received the most votes in the May 24 primary, but with no candidate clearing 50% support in the initial race, the two were forced into a run-off. Britt will face off against Democrat Will Boyd, with the winner replacing her former boss, retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks conceded just after 9 p.m. Eastern time, and several elections forecasters called the race shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Every single person who helped this campaign is a patriot who loves America, and I thank you for it. This isn’t the outcome we wanted, but I am proud to have fought for our country. America, and you all, are worth it. God bless. -Mo — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) June 22, 2022

Britt, who most recently chaired the Business Council of Alabama, raised more than $7.4 million during the primary campaign, including a record first quarter haul of $2.24 million. Shelby contributed millions to his former aide through his campaign accounts, and several sitting senators also donated.

In comparison, Brooks raised just over $3.1 million. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate Candidate Mo Brooks Slams McConnell, RNC And ‘Weak RINO Establishment Over Amnesty And Special Interests)

Former President Donald Trump initially endorsed Brooks, a member of the Freedom Caucus. However, he withdrew the endorsement after Brooks faltered in the polls and urged a crowd of supporters to put false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election “behind you.” Brooks later bottomed out, polling as low as twelve percent in March before coming back to pass retired Army pilot Mike Durant.

Trump endorsed Britt shortly after the May 24 primary, although he focused more on Brooks’ call for Republicans to focus on issues other than the 2020 election in his statement.

“His words caused me to withdraw my Endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since—but I cannot give it to him!” Trump said. “Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior. The opposition says Katie is close to Mitch McConnell, but actually, she is not—in fact, she believes that McConnell put Mike Durant in the race to stop her, which is very possibly true.”