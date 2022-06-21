REPORT: Keyboard Musician From Famous Band Dead At Age 70

Brett Tuggle, the keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, died Sunday at the age of 70 as a result of cancer-related complications.

Tuggle’s son, Matt notified the public about his father’s passing, according to Rolling Stone. “He was loved by his family so much,” Tuggle’s son said. “His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life.”

Tuggle devoted his time, energy and talents to Fleetwood Mac for two decades, according to Rolling Stone. He was also a founding member of the David Lee Roth Band.

Tuggle’s career was filled with accomplishments and memorable moments. He played alongside Jimmy Page, David Coverdale, Mitch Ryder, Stevie Nicks, the Detroit Wheels, and Rick Springfield, according to Rolling Stone.

Springfield honored his friend and bandmate in an emotional post after learning about his passing. “Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit,” he wrote. (RELATED: Actor From ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’ Dead At Age 18)

Brett Tuggle, a renowned veteran musician and celebrated keyboardist, died on Sunday, after a battle with cancer. https://t.co/yIhhs4364T — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 21, 2022

Friend and fellow artist, Billy Sheehan took to Twitter to share his tribute to Tuggle.

“Brett Tuggle — truly the ‘secret weapon’ of the Eat ‘Em & Smile band and tour. Loved by everyone that ever met him, and gifted with supreme talent — Rest in Peace. We will never forget you,” Sheehan wrote.

Brett Tuggle—truly the ”secret weapon” of the Eat ‘Em & Smile band and tour. Loved by everyone that ever met him, and gifted with supreme talent—-Rest in Peace. We will never forget you. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhzC90sD79 — Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) June 20, 2022

Every Fleetwood Mac tour from 1997-2017 included Tuggle’s musical skills on the keyboards, according to Rolling Stone.

Tuggle is survived by his son Matt and daughter Michelle, according to the Toronto Sun.