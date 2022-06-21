Miss Brazil Dies After Tonsil Surgery At The Age Of 27

Former beauty queen and 2018 Miss Brazil winner Gleycy Correia died Monday after routine tonsil surgery reportedly resulted in serious complications.

The 27-year-old reportedly had her tonsils removed and then spent five days at home before suffering a hemorrhage, according to The Mirror. “She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on April 4 and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity,” family priest Lidiane Alves Oliveira said, according to The Mirror. It is believed she experienced massive bleeding and had a heart attack, reported the outlet. Correia spent 2 months in a coma before passing away.

Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dead at 27 after routine tonsil surgery https://t.co/rrWbSnzXFm pic.twitter.com/NfyYEVrd6D — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2022

A pastor by the name of Jak Abreu, who knows Correia’s family well, took to social media to reveal that Correia’s relatives believe this to be a case of medical malpractice, and insisted that something went wrong during her surgery, according to the Mirror.

“We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile, he said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Keyboard Musician From Famous Band Dead At Age 70)

The family is awaiting the results of an autopsy that is set to be conducted at the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered in Correia’s honor at a wake held 7:30 pm Monday. Her burial is set for 7:30 pm Tuesday, according to the outlet.

Correia was crowned Miss Brazil in 2018. Her Instagram page reveals her passion as a permanent makeup artist, and has become a platform for grieving fans and loved ones to come together to share their condolences. Tributes continue to pour in.