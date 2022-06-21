Editorial

REPORT: Brooks Koepka Is Joining LIV Golf

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brooks Koepka addresses the media during a press conference for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Brooks Koepka is reportedly jumping ship to LIV Golf.

The golf superstar has made the decision to leave the PGA Tour for an unknown amount of money and join the Saudibacked golf organization, according to Sky Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the full report below.

Well, you can add another major name to the list of golf stars ditching the PGA Tour for a massive payday with LIV Golf! Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and others already made the jump to LIV Golf, and Koepka is now reportedly joining them.

In case you haven’t already figured it out, the PGA Tour is in huge trouble.

If LIV Golf continues to use its deep pockets to poach the greatest golfers on the planet from the PGA Tour, the latter could be in massive trouble when it comes to surviving.

People who are golf fans love to watch specific players, and right now, LIV Golf is coming for some of the biggest names in the game.

Koepka jumping ship is just the latest sign that the PGA Tour should be in an all out panic mode right now.

It should be interesting to see who is next to join LIV Golf!