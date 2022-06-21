Editorial

Rob Gronkowski Retires From The NFL

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his cleats for good.

The legendary tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion announced Tuesday afternoon that his time in the NFL has come to an end and he's retiring.

You can read his full statement below.

While this decision might surprise some people, it’s not the most unexpected decision imaginable from Gronk. He already briefly retired once before returning to play with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, it sounds like he’s officially decided that he’s had enough of life in the NFL and he’s done.

While there have been some great tight ends over the years in the NFL, I’m not sure there has ever been one better than Rob Gronkowski.

The man was a freak of nature on the field. He was a matchup nightmare, had incredible receiving skills and knew what it took to win at the highest level of the sport that made him famous.

Now, after winning four rings, he’s decided he’s at the end of the road.

I hope he enjoys permanent retirement. There’s no question Gronk has earned it!