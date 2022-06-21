Rob Gronkowski Retires From The NFL

Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his cleats for good.

The legendary tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion announced Tuesday afternoon that his time in the NFL has come to an end and he's retiring.

You can read his full statement below.

While this decision might surprise some people, it’s not the most unexpected decision imaginable from Gronk. He already briefly retired once before returning to play with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, it sounds like he’s officially decided that he’s had enough of life in the NFL and he’s done.

Rob Gronkowski’s NFL career: – 11 seasons

– 621 receptions

– 9,286 yards

– 92 TDs

– 4× Super Bowl champ

– 5× Pro Bowler

– 4× First-team All-Pro

– 1,389 yards & 15 TDs in the playoffs.

– Endless memories. Arguably the most dominant TE ever. The game will miss Gronk. HOF waits. pic.twitter.com/2qLfxzccuA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2022

While there have been some great tight ends over the years in the NFL, I’m not sure there has ever been one better than Rob Gronkowski.

The man was a freak of nature on the field. He was a matchup nightmare, had incredible receiving skills and knew what it took to win at the highest level of the sport that made him famous.

Now, after winning four rings, he’s decided he’s at the end of the road.

The end of an era indeed. Gronk has announced his retirement from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/gTUtx1yPkO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 21, 2022

I hope he enjoys permanent retirement. There’s no question Gronk has earned it!