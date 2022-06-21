Russian Tank Gets Obliterated In Viral War Video

A Russian tank got lit up in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian tank got decimated after driving over a mine, and the video is 100% worth checking out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s a wild war video.

A Russian tank running over a mine. https://t.co/0onbY7vraz pic.twitter.com/PAw43MrNEz — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 20, 2022

It’s hard to know for sure, but I think it’s safe to say whoever was in that tank had a very bad day! It’s hard to imagine they didn’t get messed up given the size of the explosion.

That tank got lit up in epic fashion.

The video is also the latest example that the Ukrainians aren’t done fighting yet. Ever since the Russians crossed the border and brought the war to Ukraine, the fighting has been intense and brutal.

Yet, the Ukrainians have refused to surrender. They’ve shown an incredible amount of resolve, and it’s been very inspiring.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!