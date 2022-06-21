REPORT: Several Arrested While Protesting Outside Of SCOTUS

Several protesters were reportedly arrested Tuesday outside of the Supreme Court while waiting for the court to release its final opinion on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Video footage from Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan shows dozens of protesters chanting outside the high court while they awaited the release of opinions.

Olohan reported a “bunch of activists arrested already.”

Antsy morning at the Supreme Court. Bunch of activists arrested already

Daily Signal reporter Douglas Blair reported “extremely aggressive protesters in full force today,” and that “there have been at least five arrests.”

Extremely aggressive protesters in full force today. I've been told there have been at least five arrests.

It is unclear how many individuals were arrested or why they were arrested.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department and Supreme Court Police.

The Supreme Court did not release an opinion Tuesday in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, which would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft opinion. (RELATED: ‘If Abortion Isn’t Safe, You Aren’t Either’: Vandal Attacks Pregnancy Center)

The ruling is expected to come late June or early July, Fox News reported.

Unsettling flyers have begun to appear throughout Washington D.C., warning of riots should the court overturn Roe v. Wade. The flyer warns of a “night of rage” that includes rioting.

Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice advocacy group, has taken credit for a Molotov cocktail attack on the offices of Wisconsin Family Action in May, while other pregnancy centers have been vandalized.