Trae Waynes Says He’s ‘Done’ Playing Football

It sounds like Trae Waynes is done playing in the NFL.

The talented cornerback and former Michigan State star is a current free agent after spending last season with the Bengals, and it sounds like he doesn’t plan on signing with a new team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trae Waynes (@traewaynes_lovethegrind_tv)

“It’s open, but I’m not really exploring anything, to be honest with you. Multiple teams have actually called. Honestly, in my head, I’m done. I’m not officially doing it just because I don’t give a (expletive). But I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything,” Waynes said during an appearance on the “Geary & Stein Sports Show” podcast, according to NFL.com.

NFL.com cited health concerns as the main reason Waynes is likely done playing in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trae Waynes (@traewaynes_lovethegrind_tv)

Seeing as how Waynes is only 29, it’s pretty surprising that he’s decided to hang up his cleats. Granted, he did leave the door open a crack, but it sounds like he has zero interest in ever playing again.

You have to make whatever decision is best for you, and it sounds like the best decision for Waynes is to just move on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trae Waynes (@traewaynes_lovethegrind_tv)

You can’t knock him at all. The man was a first round pick and earned more than $50 million since entering the league in 2015. That’s a hell of a lot of money, and I’m sure he doesn’t need to work again.

Former #Bengals CB Trae Waynes tells the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast that his football days are over: “Honestly, in my head, I’m done. I’m not officially doing it just because I don’t give a (expletive).” More here: https://t.co/V9ekhdT3nU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2022

If he has health concerns, there’s nothing wrong with kicking back and retiring. He had a hell of a career and it’s now time for him to do something else.