Bizarre Video Suggests US Navy Is Cultivating ‘Safe Spaces’ By Using Pronouns

The United States Navy is training servicemen and women to cultivate “safe spaces” through the use of pronouns, as seen in a video publicized Monday.

The video features Naval Undersea Warfare Center engineers Jony Rozon and Conchy Vasquez discussing “inclusive language” such as using “hey everyone” or “hey team” instead of “hey guys,” before detailing how the Navy plans to create a more sensitive environment, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Both Rozon and Vasquez sport LGBTQA+ Pride Flags on their clothing in the video, as well as being surrounded by infographics and materials that urge for various forms of inclusivity.

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) stated that the video is part of “official US Navy” training, and was posted by Air Force staff sergeant John Vannucci. The content was modeled after a children’s show, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“How do we go about creating a safe space for everybody?” Vasquez asks Rozon. The answer, according to Rozon, is to use “inclusive language.” Another way that members of the US Navy can show each other that they are allies is to “include pronouns in our emails,” Vasquez notes.

Apparently the “most important thing is, do not pressure anybody into giving you their pronouns,” according to Vasquez. (RELATED: Multiple Military Witnesses Describe Encounter With UFO)

The military’s job is to kill bad guys and break things. Not this crap https://t.co/eDAuC8aJZg — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) June 21, 2022

The US Navy previously removed “woke” books from their updated reading list, such as “How to Be An Antiracist.” While Army Gen. Mike Milley has argued that diversity is an important strength of the US armed services, lawmakers such as Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has slammed the “woke cancer” in the military.

Commentators on the DVIDS video page largely appear to agree with Cruz, with one writing “the one thing that unites a work force is one mission, not pronouns.” Another wrote, “Hello to my American friends. Just a short message : you’re gonna lose the next war.”

The U.S. Navy did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment in time for publication.