West Virginia Unveils Incredible Country Roads-Themed Uniforms

The West Virginia Mountaineers will rock incredible Country Roads uniforms this upcoming season.

The Mountaineers unveiled the uniforms Monday for the game against Pittsburgh, and the threads are based on John Denver’s legendary country song. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can get a look at the sick unis below.

The Mountaineers released the following statement about the uniforms:

For the 105th edition of the “Backyard Brawl,” West Virginia’s road uniform will consist of a white helmet, jersey and pants ensemble trimmed in gold and blue. The background in the blue striping on the pants, jersey sleeves, numbers and helmet features a roadmap of Interstate 79 and the various country roads throughout the state of West Virginia. Aside from the background print on the uniform, the wider gold and blue pant striping resembles the center line markings found on the roadways fans use to travel to Mountaineer games. The Mountaineers’ helmet will feature the flying WV placed within the outline of the state of West Virginia, and the same logo will appear on the pants and jersey. The words Cue Country Roads surround the neck on the inside of the jersey in homage of one of the greatest traditions in college athletics.

You can see a complete look at a breakdown of the uniforms below.

These might be the coolest college football uniforms that I’ve ever seen. Are the unis the flashiest or the most complex? Not at all, but the fact it’s modeled after John Denver’s banger is unbelievably cool.

I’m not even a West Virginia fan, and I still might have to get one just to rock with the Mountaineers and Denver’s music.

Whenever you’re in a bar and the beer has been flowing and “Country Roads” comes on, it’s borderline a religious experience. In fact, it’s our company’s official song.

If you don’t know the words, you’re shunned from the rest of the group. It’s harsh, but fair!

I can’t wait to see the Mountaineers on the field wearing these uniforms. Neal Brown’s team will be rocking in them!