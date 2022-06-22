Here Are The 14 Republican Senators Who Voted To Advance Gun Control Bill

Fourteen Senate Republicans decided to vote with Democrats Tuesday to start debate on a gun control package.

Democrats are currently working on passing legislation that would stop gun trafficking, ban the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of high-capacity magazines, raise the purchase age for certain rifles from 18 to 21 and promote safer storage of guns. (RELATED: House Democrats To Push List Of Gun Control Bills)

The Senate voted 64-34 Tuesday to start debate on a gun control package, with 14 Republicans voting with Democrats. (RELATED: Senate Democrats, Republicans Meet To Focus On Gun Violence)

Here Are The Names Of The Fourteen GOP Senators:

Texas Sen. John Cornyn

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Capito

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy

Maine Sen. Susan Collins

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney of

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis

Indiana Sen. Todd Young

Meanwhile, in the House, Republicans introduced legislation Wednesday that would eliminate the federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition. The legislation, a copy of which was first obtained by the Daily Caller, has 49 cosponsors in the House. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Eliminate Federal Excise Tax On Guns, Ammo)

The bill is titled the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act and pushes back against the excise tax that is applied at the manufacturer level for every firearm and all ammunition sold in the U.S.