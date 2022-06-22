The 2022 NBA Finals Averaged 12.3 Million Viewers A Game

The 2022 NBA Finals didn’t put up stellar TV ratings.

The Golden State Warriors beating the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title averaged 12.3 million viewers a game on ABC, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While that’s a 24% increase over the 2021 NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns, according to the same report, it’s far from great for a major sporting event.

The last Super Bowl had more than 110 million viewers and the season four premiere of “Yellowstone” network had more than 14 million viewers.

Yes, the season four premiere of a scripted TV show crushed the crown jewel event of the NBA.

Again, the NBA improved this season compared to the finals last season in 2021, but anyone who claims averaging 12.3 million viewers a game is impressive for a championship event is lying to you.

It’s that simple. Based on the data for the average viewership, all six games combined didn’t put up the same numbers as the Super Bowl!

The NBA had six opportunities to blow fans away, and apparently failed each time.

